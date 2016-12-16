It's so bone-chilling, nose-numbing cold that ....

(CNN) Cold weather complainers bicker and brr. That's a given. But their typically tired grievances are kind of valid this time.

About 99 million people under a winter weather advisory. And nearly 80 percent of the country will fall below-freezing temperatures by next week.

So how cold is it? It's so cold that ....

... you find new ways to accessorize

Like Surfer Dan Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He created this icy look after taking a dip in Lake Superior.