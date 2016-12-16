Striking teachers drop picket signs to rescue people from fire

Story highlights Striking teachers rescue three people from blazing home

They dropped picket signs after noticing house fire

(CNN) Five striking teachers are being praised for their quick action after spotting a house fire in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

The teachers were picketing in front of a school Thursday near Pittsburgh, when a fire broke out in a house across the street, authorities said.

"A lady ... started shouting, 'Call 911!'," Paul Hladio, one of the teachers told CNN affiliate WTAE

That's when the teachers dropped their pickets signs and sprang into action. One said she sprinted across the street, almost getting hit by a car.

They then made frantic efforts to find the occupants in the minutes before fire crews arrived -- and helped them get out of the building.

Read More