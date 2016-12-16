Princeton suspends men's swimming season over vulgar messages

Story highlights The school responded to a complaint about offensive content

It's the latest Ivy League team accused of racist and sexist behavior

(CNN) Princeton officials are putting the men's swimming and diving season on hold over offensive messages linked to the team.

An anonymous complaint earlier this week alerted school officials to vulgar, misogynistic and racist content on the team's listserv, university spokesman John Cramer said Friday.

"The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated," Princeton Athletics Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement released by the school

Christopher Eisgruber, the university's president, said in a statement that he was "deeply disappointed" by the swimmers' behavior, adding that the team had failed to respect their fellow students.

The team's coach declined to comment, referring questions to a university spokesman.