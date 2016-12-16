Story highlights City, state give their take on what happened to deer that was in Harlem

New York (CNN) Harlem's recent four-legged resident has quickly become its most missed. The Harlem deer has died.

The animal had been roaming around Harlem's Jackie Robinson Park for the past couple of weeks. The white-tailed deer was caught Thursday near West 155th Street, according to CNN affiliate WCBS.

After a contentious back and forth between New York City and state government officials, it was decided that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) would help city officials relocate the deer upstate instead of euthanizing it on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the speed of state and city government was too slow for the deer's delicate health. The deer died shortly after state DEC officials arrived on scene to relocate it.

"We offered yesterday to take possession of the deer and transport it to a suitable habitat," DEC spokesman Sean Mahar said in a statement. "The city did not accept our offer until just before noon, and while we were arriving on scene the deer died in the city's possession."

