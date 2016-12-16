Man who lost wife, daughters in Gatlinburg fires forgives suspects

Story highlights Michael Reed lost three family members in fires

2 juveniles face arson charges

ATL (CNN) A man who searched desperately for his wife and daughters, only to learn they had died in Gatlinburg's recent fires, has a message of hope and forgiveness -- for the two juveniles charged with aggravated arson in the case.

"Forgiveness isn't for you," Michael Reed wrote to the two unnamed suspects in a message posted Thursday on Facebook and made available by his family. "It is for me. It is for my son. It is for Constance, Chloe, and Lily. It is for this community who all lost so much in this tragedy."

"We will pray for you. Every day. We will pray for your parents and your family members. Every day. We will pray for your peace. We will show you grace. Why? Because that's what Jesus would do."

Separated by blaze

As the wildfires reached the family's Gatlinburg home late last month, Reed became separated from his wife and daughters. He and his 15-year-old son took the family vehicle to see what side of the road the fire was burning on. He said they got stuck in traffic when he received a call from his wife, Constance, 24.

