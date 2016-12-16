No charges for 2 Fresno officers in fatal shooting

Story highlights Shooting took place in June after a traffic stop

Dylan Noble was shot twice while on the ground

(CNN) Two California police officers will not face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man shown on a video, authorities said Friday.

"It is the opinion of the (Fresno County) District Attorney's Office that the shooting death of (Dylan) Noble did not involve any criminal conduct by Fresno Police Department Officer Raymond Camacho or Officer Robert Chavez," District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp's statement said.

Noble, 19, was shot four times in June by the Fresno officers, twice as he approached them and twice more while he was on the ground.

CNN was not able to contact Noble's family on Friday.

Several months ago, Stuart Chandler, an attorney for Veronica Noble, Dylan's mother, said: "We're shocked and appalled that the city of Fresno would continue to defend the actions of its officers. Clearly the only appropriate response is to accept responsibility and commit to changing practices of the police department."

