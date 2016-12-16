Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Obama has stern words for Russia, and the weather outside really IS frightful. Happy Friday! Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Russia hacks
Vladimir Putin may have had a personal hand in US election hacking by Russian entities. This is according to new US intelligence that shows sophisticated tools, say, the kind that would need high level approval, were used. President Obama is not happy over the hacks, and said the US will need to "take action" against Russia in the future.
2. Aleppo
We are in the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed thousands of citizens to finally leave Aleppo. However, for some evacuees, leaving simply means trading one war zone for another: Idlib, a city that has also come under heavy fire from the Syrian regime. Meanwhile, Putin has called for a national ceasefire and treaty talks as a way to end the war.
3. Charleston shooting
Dylann Roof has been found guilty of killing nine churchgoers at a South Carolina church in 2015. The question now is whether he will face the death penalty. The jury will get to decide that next month. If he is sentenced to death, he will join the likes of other detested terrorists and killers who were handed the same fate, like Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
4. Winter weather
It's not your imagination, it really is blisteringly cold outside. Here's what that could mean for your holiday packages (hopefully nothing), and here are some intense winter weather pictures from around the country that you can show your friends who insist you're complaining for no reason.
5. North Carolina
North Carolina Republicans are rapidly rolling out bills intended to limit the power of their state's newly-elected Democratic governor. It's being called a "power grab," and protesters flocked to the state Capitol in Raleigh on Thursday to voice their displeasure. Some were arrested, which added to the tense situation.
Breakfast Browse
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Three-quarters of all species on Earth could vanish
We're on the verge of a sixth mass extinction. Why is this happening?
Sports broadcaster Craig Sager has died after a long cancer battle
The sports world is mourning a true great today.
You have brown eyes
Really! Even if you have blue eyes, you still have brown eyes. Here's why.
Student arrested for false claim of anti-Muslim hate crime
She is facing charges after saying she was assaulted on the NYC subway.
'Modern' nativity features man buns and selfies
Can't wait for the aliens to find this one among the wreckage of humanity.
And finally ...
Google's year in review is what we all need right now.
It's really difficult right at the beginning, but just keep watching. (Click to view)