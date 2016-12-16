Story highlights $1.5 million settlement reached in death of Jeremy McDole

Wilmington police to review deescalation techniques

(CNN) A $1.5 million settlement has been reached in the 2015 Wilmington, Delaware, police-involved shooting death of a man in a wheelchair.

Jeremy McDole, who was disabled, was shot and killed by police in September 2015. Police Chief Bobby Cummings said then that police had received a call that there was a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that McDole, 28, was still armed with a .38-caliber gun.

In a video of the incident, police call out to McDole to drop his gun and put his hands up. McDole, who was paralyzed from the waist down, doesn't comply with the officers, and police open fire. Police asserted that McDole might fire his weapon at them.

As a part of the settlement, Wilmington Police will evaluate its deescalation tactics and training for officers.

