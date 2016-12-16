Charleston victim's brother: Dylann Roof should get death penalty

Story highlights Malcolm Graham insists Roof should "be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law"

Next month, a jury will decide whether Roof should be sentenced to death

(CNN) The brother of one of the Charleston shooting victims called for Dylann Roof to receive the death penalty Friday, insisting that Roof should "to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Malcolm Graham, whose sister, Cynthia Hurd, was one of the nine people fatally shot by Roof during a Bible study class at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015, told CNN's Carol Costello that for him, the appropriate sentence in this case is crystal clear.

JUST WATCHED Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre 04:15

"If there's any case in America where the death penalty is deserved, it is this one," Graham said.

"The crime was premeditated. It was calculated."