Breaking News

Charleston victim's brother: Dylann Roof should get death penalty

By Alexandra King, CNN

Updated 12:25 PM ET, Fri December 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp charleston victim brother_00005414
exp charleston victim brother_00005414

    JUST WATCHED

    Roof should get death penalty, says victim's brother

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roof should get death penalty, says victim's brother 04:12

Story highlights

  • Malcolm Graham insists Roof should "be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law"
  • Next month, a jury will decide whether Roof should be sentenced to death

(CNN)The brother of one of the Charleston shooting victims called for Dylann Roof to receive the death penalty Friday, insisting that Roof should "to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Roof found guilty on all charges
    Malcolm Graham, whose sister, Cynthia Hurd, was one of the nine people fatally shot by Roof during a Bible study class at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015, told CNN's Carol Costello that for him, the appropriate sentence in this case is crystal clear.
    Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre
    Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre

      JUST WATCHED

      Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Guilty verdict in Charleston church massacre 04:15
    "If there's any case in America where the death penalty is deserved, it is this one," Graham said.
    "The crime was premeditated. It was calculated."
    Read More
    But most importantly, Graham said, Roof's crime "was an attack on a race of people."
    "Those who died that night simply died because they were there, and that they were black. That type of hate, that type of discrimination, that type of just evil, has no place in a civilized society, and has no place in America's jails," he emphasized.
    Chilling moments from Dylann Roof&#39;s trial
    Chilling moments from Dylann Roof's trial

      JUST WATCHED

      Chilling moments from Dylann Roof's trial

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Chilling moments from Dylann Roof's trial 01:20
    Roof, who confessed to the killings, was found guilty of all 33 federal counts against him on Thursday. Next month, the jury will decide whether to sentence him to death. The self-declared white supremacist, whose lawyers have challenged the federal death penalty, will represent himself in the penalty phase of the trial. That means that he'll have the right to pose questions to the relatives of those he murdered. It's a nightmare scenario that Graham, nonetheless, is determined to be a part of; for the sake of the woman he called a "mentor and a mother figure."
    "She was personable. She was sharp. She was candid. She loved life. She loved her community," Graham said.
    "Not only was she a big sister to me, but she was a role model. So the community lost a community asset that night. And if called upon to tell the community who Cynthia was, and how she lived, and what type of loss the Charleston community has suffered because of her death, I'm well prepared to do that," he added.
    She called 911 as killer reloaded his gun
    dylann roof shooting practice sot nr_00002718

      JUST WATCHED

      She called 911 as killer reloaded his gun

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    She called 911 as killer reloaded his gun 01:18
    As for what he would say directly to the man who killed his sister, Graham told Costello he had words prepared.
    "I will say that he's an evil killer. That he's a coward," he said.
    "He's a racist. There's no place in a civilized society for him and there's no place in America's smallest jail for him."