Flatiron Building, Manhattan, NYC – Michele Palazzo braved a blizzard caused by 2016's Winter Storm Jonas to take this image of New York's famous Flatiron Building. It took the top prize in the Cities & Architecture single image category.

Komba Island, Indonesia – "The eruptions of Batu Tara volcano are extremely loud, big and powerful, so that the whole island quakes," says German photographer Martin Siering. His image of Komba Island in Indonesia earned a special mention in the Land, Sea, Sky category.

Reindeer race, Jokkmokk, Sweden – Italian photographer Raimondo Norberto Giamberduca, earned a Highly Commended in the New Talent, Eye to Eye category for this image of a reindeer race in Jokkmokk, Sweden

Chandipur, India – This serene shot of someone running into the sea is part of a collection by India's Darpan Basak, 14, the winner of the Young Travel Photographer of the Year contest.

Baiyu County, Sichuan Province, China – Sunlight catches a ritual of devotion in Chinese photographer Biran Zhao's image of nuns taking their daily walk in Sichuan Province, China. "Regardless of the season, they walk year after year, day in and day out," says Biran. The photo took top prize in the Shaped by Light category.

Lake Bosumtwi, Ashanti, Ghana – This image by overall winner Joel Santos shows a man of the Ashanti people using traditional fishing techniques in Lake Bosumtwi in Ghana.

Danakil Depression, Afar, Ethiopia – Salt miners can be seen guiding a donkey and dromedary caravan through the salt desert of the Danakil Depression in Ethiopia in this aerial shot by Joel Santos of Portugal -- the overall winner of the Travel Photographer of the Year contest.

Bayankhongor, Mongolia – Italian photographer Beniamino Pisati was named winner in the Journeys and Adventures portfolio category for his images of Mongolian grassland owners and their relationships with wild horses.

Island Beach State Park, New Jersey – This windswept fox earned young US photographer Courtney Moore the top prize in the Young Travel Photographer of the Year 15-18 category.

West Kirby, Wirral, UK – The Wirral Peninsula in the northwest of England is the scene of this unusual image taken by Craig Easton. It shows a lone Buddhist monk walking around the boundary wall of a lake. Easton's series of images from the Wirral earned him the top prize in the Land, Sea, Sky portfolio category.

Coltesti, Romania – "This elderly woman was cutting grass from a small plot to feed her livestock," says UK photographer Jeremy Woodhouse, who shot this image in Coltesti, Romania. Woodhouse took the best single image award in the Mankind portfolio category.

Sichuan/Tibet, China – China's Zijie Gong, 16, earned a runner-up prize in the Young Travel Photographer of the Year 15-18 category for this image of a child on the Sichuan/Tibet border in China.

Volakas, Falakro Mountain, Greece – Greek photographer Panos Laskarakis's series showing mysterious forest celebrations on Falakro Mountain in Greece earned him a runner-up position in the Mankind portfolio category.

Daliang Mountains, Sichuan Province, China – Ruiyan Chen of China was named the winner in the Mankind portfolio category for a series of images of the ethnic Yi people in the Daliang Mountains of Sichuan Province.

Andalucia, Spain – UK photographer Timothy Allen's series of images of a four-day pilgrimage to Andalucia, Spain earned him the runner-up position in the Journeys and Adventures portfolio category.

San Bartolomé de Pinares, Spain – Lluís Salvadó of Spain scooped top prize in the Journeys & Adventures single image category for this shot from the fiery festival of Saint Anton in San Bartolomé de Pinares, Spain.

Astana, Kazakhstan – This stark image of some unusual towers in Astana, Kazakhstan earned Irish photographer Dominic Byrne a highly commended in the Cities, Architecture & Spaces category.

Alligator, United States – US photographer Kyle Adler was named joint runner up in the Wildlife and Nature single image category for this shot of a basking alligator. "The alligator lay out in the middle of the waterway seeking what little sunshine was offered on a cloudy day in December as we sailed by," he says.

Moor frogs, Berlin, Germany – This tangled heap of male moor frogs trying to mate with a common toad earned German photographer Rudi Sebastian the joint-runner up award in the Wildlife and Nature single image category. Sebastian said the toad only just escaped being drowned. "It took about 30 minutes before she managed to free herself and reach dry ground."

Prague Zoo, Czech Republic – An early morning visit to Prague Zoo in January, when few people were around, gave Czech photographer Magdaléna Straková this image of a flamingo. It earned a special mention in the Wildlife & Nature category.

Kamchatka, Russia – Italian photographer Marco Urso won a special mention in the Wildlife & Nature category for this image of a young bear in Kamchatka, eastern Russia. "The young cubs like to play," Urso says. "This one was having fun with a small stick. After biting it, he relaxed for a few seconds, looking like a little fisherman."

Sierra de Andújar National Park, Andalucia, Spain – British photographer Luke Massey was named winner in the Wildlife & Nature single image category for this shot of a rare Iberian lynx in Spain's Sierra de Andújar National Park.

Son & Dad Barbers, George Town, Penang, Malaysia – Elyas, the head barber and owner of Son & Dad Barbers in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, straightens his collar in this image by UK photographer, Alison Cahill, the winner of the New Talent -- Eye to Eye category.

Paris, France – These two women waiting for a parade in Paris during France's Bastille Day celebrations were captured by Italian Marina Spironetti. It took top prize in the Smart Shot -- iTravelled, iCaptured single image category.