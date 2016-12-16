Story highlights Sunday's high in Chicago is expected to be in the single digits

The coldest game in NFL history was the "Ice Bowl" between the Packers and Cowboys in Green Bay in 1967

(CNN) Cold temperatures are expected to blanket a large portion of the US this weekend, sending a lot of folks indoors.

But not everyone will be shielded from the elements.

For the NFL, games don't stop because of extreme cold, and one rivalry game in particular has potential for some bone-chilling numbers for a team's record books.

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled at 1 p.m. ET (noon local time) on Sunday. The high in Chicago is expected to be a single digit, and it could be the coldest home game in Bears' history.

On Thursday, the team practiced outside for about an hour as a rehearsal for Sunday's weather.

Read More