Trump chooses South Carolina congressman as budget director

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is set to nominate Republican South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Trump's former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told CNN.

Mulvaney, if confirmed by the Senate, would manage the White House's annual proposed budget, program and policies. The director also sets up the federal government's purchase of goods and services, called procurement, and oversees the performance review for government agencies and federal employees.

Mulvaney is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and is a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers who have clashed with party leadership.

He didn't initially support Trump for president -- he first endorsed Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul during the primaries. But he endorsed Trump a few hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan did in June, saying at a candidates' forum in Gaffney, South Carolina, that Trump could advance the Republican agenda.

