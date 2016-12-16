Story highlights Sutter: Trump is lining up Cabinet appointees who deny or ignore basic realities of climate science

It's clear there are serious costs to doing nothing about our warming planet, Sutter says

(CNN) It's become a favorite joke of late-night comics.

"You know, sometimes I think Trump is trolling us, people," "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah said last week. "It's like the ultimate troll! Because you realize, every single person he's picked for his cabinet wants to destroy the thing that they've been put in charge of."

That last bit seems fair as it applies to climate change.

Donald Trump is lining up a number of Cabinet appointees who deny or ignore basic realities of climate science and whose policies could push this country -- already the world's second-biggest climate polluter -- back into the dirty fossil fuel era at exactly a time when science seems to mandate the opposite.

Perhaps that's no surprise given that the President-elect also is promoting misinformation.