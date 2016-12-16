Story highlights
- Baio filed a report accusing Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer's wife of battery at an elementary school
- Baio alleges he was physically attacked during a confrontation over his support for Trump
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump supporter and actor Scott Baio filed a police report earlier this week with the Ventura County police department in Thousand Oaks, California, accusing Nancy Mack, the wife Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith of battery.
Baio, who was one of the President-elect's most prominent and fiercest celebrity supporters throughout the 2016 election, was attending an event with his daughter in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday where the actor said that Mack confronted him about his support for Trump and that the confrontation ended with Mack getting physical.
A copy of the report, filed Monday and obtained by CNN, claims that "hands/ fists/ feet" were used to attack Baio but lists "no/ minor bodily injury."
Captain Garo Kuredjian, the media relations officer at the Ventura County Sherrif's office, confirmed that Baio filed the report but told CNN in a phone interview that they are "not disclosing who the suspect or is or any particulars on the case."
"What I can tell you is that (Baio) did file a report for battery," Kuredjian said. No charges have been filed against Mack.
"Our investigators are looking into this matter right now," he added.
A Twitter direct message sent to Mack and a request for comment sent to a representative of the Red Hot Chili Peppers were not returned Friday.
While Baio, who is an active Twitter user, has not spoken out about the incident on social media, he retweeted several tweets that his wife, Renee Baio, who claims that she was a witness to the altercation, tweeted, slamming Mack and responding to a TMZ report of the incident.
TMZ reported Thursday that Baio asked Mack to calm down because his children were present but she persisted to slam his support of Trump and allegedly asked him how he could support someone who said "Grab 'em by the p****."
The derogatory comments that were allegedly made by Mack reference a 2005 Access Hollywood tape that surfaced in October in which Trump was talking to host Billy Bush boasting that his celebrity power enabled him to do things other people could not. Sometimes, he said of women, he would "grab them by the pussy."
In an interview with Fox News in October Baio defended Trump's lewd comments and said Trump "talks like a guy."
"First of all, I think 11 years ago Trump was a Democrat, so doesn't he deserve a pass? I like Trump because Trump is not a politician; he talks like a guy," Baio said. "And ladies out there, this is what guys talk about when you're not around. So if you're offended by it, grow up. And by the way, this is what you guys talk about over white wine when you have your brunches, so take it easy with your phony outrage. This is the way the world works. It's not a big thing."
Renee Baio claims that Mack assaulted her husband physically and verbally assaulted their nine-year-old daughter, asking her repeatedly if she would like to be "grabbed by the pussy."
", @TMZ NO"hugging"she grabbed @ScottBaio HIT & SHOVED HIM TWICE PUT HER FINGER IN BB'S FACE YELLED @ HER VILE THINGS," Renee Baio tweeted.
",@NewYorkPhotoGal @TMZ @ScottBaio She pointed her finger in our child's face yelling do you want me to grab your pussy? Learn how to read," she added in a follow-up tweeted.
Baio also claimed that she has video of the altercation.
"Lastly, @HarveyLevinTMZ @TMZ I HAVE VIDEO! & HOW HER OWN SONS TELL ME THEY'RE USED TO HER VILE BEHAVIOR!!!" she tweeted.
Baio also shared a picture of Mack that appears to be a screen shot from a video, saying, "Hey @HarveyLevinTMZ @TMZ does this look like a sane mother/lady 2 you? I've blacked out minor children @ScottBaio."
Requests for comment from Baio were not returned but a tweet by Renee Baio suggests that the actor has been asked not to speak to the media for the time being.
"Hey @HarveyLevinTMZ @TMZ How many times did U call @ScottBaio yesterday 2speak knowing DA told him not 2 w/pen case?," she tweeted Thursday.
Scott Baio, who is most known for playing the role of Chachi Arcola on the sitcom "Happy Days" and its spin-off "Joanie Loves Chachi," backed Trump in March and was one of the celebrities who were invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in June.