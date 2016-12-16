Ex-Soviet states tell US 'I told you so' over Russia hacking allegations

Story highlights Mikheil Saakashvili: 'For me, it's déjà vu.'

(CNN) In several former Soviet republics, top security officials and even a former president are saying "I told you so" amid allegations of possible Russian hacking targeting the US presidential election campaign.

"Some things you discovered now as new in your pre-election campaign we've been seeing it already for years," Janis Garisons, Secretary of State in Latvia's Defense Ministry, told CNN.

Latvian government agencies come under frequent cyber attacks and other forms of hsybrid warfare that he believes originate from Russia, he said.

"For me, it's déjà vu," former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili told CNN.

"In 2012, they (Russia) were heavily involved in Georgian elections. They've done cyber attacks over different time periods. They've done all kinds of media provocations.They've spread rumors. They've sent operatives to do all kinds of dirty tricks. And back then my friends from the US Embassy were saying 'you're over-reacting,'" added Saakashvili, who served two consecutive terms as president in Georgia before stepping down in 2013.

