The White House Press Secretary said Trump was aware of Russia's involvement

Washington (CNN) Debates about Russia's involvement in the 2016 election -- and ongoing alleged hacking -- have become politicized and are putting the American people at risk, according to one counterintelligence expert.

"As a loyal American, let me tell you, I'm disgusted by the White House and disgusted by the incoming president. This is non-partisan," CNN counter-terrorism analyst Philip Mudd said Friday on "New Day."

"We have two 6-year-olds figuring out who can piss higher on a tree about what happened with the intelligence."

Mudd said the White House and Trump transition team must come together to address ongoing concerns about Russia's involved in the digital world, the Iran nuclear program and Syria.

