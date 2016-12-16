Obama: Syrians' blood on hands of Assad and Russia

Story highlights "We have seen a deliberate strategy of surrounding, besieging and starving innocent civilians," Obama said

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama harshly accused the Syrian regime, along with Moscow and Tehran, with slaughtering civilians in Aleppo.

"We have seen a deliberate strategy of surrounding, besieging and starving innocent civilians," Obama said during a year-end news conference.

"Responsibility for this brutality lies in one place alone: the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Iran," Obama said. "The blood for these atrocities are on their hands."

He added, "The Assad regime cannot slaughter its way to legitimacy."

Obama's condemnation comes as an agreement allowing for the evacuation of the thousands of civilians left in the besieged city appeared to fall apart Friday.

