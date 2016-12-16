Breaking News

Obama remembers 'colorful, fun, a little outlandish' Craig Sager

(CNN)President Barack Obama remembered the late "colorful" Turner sportscaster Craig Sager in a tweet Friday as "what sports should be."

The President, who is an avid basketball fan, thanked the legendary courtside reporter for his service in sports media, and poked fun at Sager's signature wardrobe calling it "colorful, fun, a little outlandish."
    Sager, 65, covered sports for CNN, as well the network's sister networks, TNT and TBS. He spent more than 20 years covering the NBA as a courtside reporter.
    Sager died of acute myeloid leukemia Thursday, just days after he was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.