(CNN) Following the election of Donald Trump, Michelle Obama said many Americans now know what it's like not to have hope.

"We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like," she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, a clip for which aired on CBS on Friday. "Hope is necessary. It's a necessary concept and Barack didn't just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes."

"He and I and so many believe that -- what else do you have if you don't have hope," the first lady added. "What do you give your kids if you can't give them hope?"

Obama said she believes her husband gave Americans something to believe in when challenges arose.

