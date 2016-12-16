CIA director reassures staff: Intel agencies similar in hacking assessment

Story highlights Brennan was responding in part to charges that the CIA was somehow politicizing intel

All sides agree that there is a mix of possible motivations on behalf of the Russians

Washington (CNN) CIA Director John Brennan told his workforce in an internal message that the CIA, Director of National Intelligence and FBI are on the same page regarding Russian hacking, according to multiple intelligence officials who have viewed the message.

Multiple sources say the CIA director was responding in part to anger and frustration in the agency at charges -- many from GOP lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump -- that the CIA was somehow politicizing intelligence and analysis regarding Russian hacking.

Brennan wrote in part:

"Earlier this week, I met separately with (Director) FBI James Comey and DNI Jim Clapper, and there is strong consensus among us on the scope, nature, and intent of Russian interference in our presidential election."

"The three of us also agree that our organizations, along with others, need to focus on completing the thorough review of this issue that has been directed by President Obama and which is being led by the DNI."

