Story highlights Ellen Carmichael is a GOP strategist who worked for Herman Cain and Tom Price

She highlighted Ron Johnson's success with reaching out to minorities

(CNN) President of The Lafayette Company and GOP strategist Ellen Carmichael said Republicans' efforts to reach out to minority voters and impoverished Americans can at times be frustrating but that she sees reasons for optimism in her party's rising stars who "really get it."

"I think we're getting it more than we did in the past," Carmichael told CNN's "Party People" podcast hosts Kevin Madden in a recent conversation, and cited Rep. Todd Young and Sen. Marco Rubio as two elected officials who successfully reached out to marginalized groups and won in November's elections.

Another success story she sees: Sen. Ron Johnson, who was re-elected last month for his US Senate seat in Wisconsin.

"This one is a little bit of a surprise to people, Sen. Ron Johnson is absolutely incredible on this," Carmichael said, citing his work at his personal charity the Joseph Project , which focuses on job placement and fighting poverty.

Carmichael, who worked for 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, also encouraged Republicans not to learn the "lessons incorrectly learned" from the most recent election cycle and ignore minority voters. President-elect Donald Trump was credited in part for capitalizing on energized white voters to propel him to White House.