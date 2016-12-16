Clinton supporters hope for electoral surprise

Story highlights Unlikely switch by electoral college, which votes Monday, only remaining avenue

(CNN) The chances that enough electors will vote to change the outcome of the presidential election are slim, but some Hillary Clinton supporters hope there could be an electoral surprise.

"Maybe the electoral college will do what Hamilton and the other founding fathers saw as the role of the electoral college, [which] was just to keep a sociopath from gaining the office of president," Carol Evans told CNN's Alisyn Camerota in an interview that aired on "New Day" Friday.

Evans and five other Clinton supporters sat down with Camerota to discuss what they would like to see when the electoral college votes on Monday. All members of the panel said they were politically active, from volunteering for Clinton's campaign to vocally supporting Democratic candidates. Evans is a co-founder of the group Executive Women for Hillary.

Hillary Clinton supporter: The role of the electoral college is to keep a sociopath from being president. https://t.co/oAIre8cgEr — New Day (@NewDay) December 16, 2016

It's highly unlikely that anything will change; 37 electors would have to abandon their plans to vote for Donald Trump. However, one Republican elector from Texas has spoken out and said he will not vote for the President-elect

"Just like I was waiting with my glass of wine, not expecting Pennsylvania to go red," Sonia Payton said, laughing, "anything can happen."

