Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Bob Corker tweeted Friday that he had a very "good conversation" with President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, adding that he spoke with former President George W. Bush who "spoke highly" of Tillerson.

Corker is the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, which will handle the first confirmation hearings for Tillerson.

Corker, who was a finalist for the secretary of state job himself, tweeted, "Had a very good conversation with Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson yesterday and am looking forward to meeting with him in January."

He added, "Also appreciated a call I received from President George W. Bush, who spoke highly of Mr. Tillerson and offered support for his nomination."

Tillerson will have to be confirmed by the Senate to serve as head of the State Department -- but has met resistance from Senate Republicans for the leadership role.

