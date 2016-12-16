Who is Tom Price, Trump's pick for HHS?

Story highlights Trump picked a doctor and Congressional budget hawk to run HHS

He's set to slice up Obamacare

Washington (CNN) While some Republicans have signaled major changes to Obamacare are a long time in the making, President-elect Donald Trump has sent a strong signal that the law's days are numbered, no matter what.

That signal is Rep. Tom Price, Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Georgia Republican and medical doctor is among the law's most studied and determined opponents.

What makes Price right for the job?

As head of HHS, he would be responsible for the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and its potential unwinding.

