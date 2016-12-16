Story highlights Angela Rye: I thought additonal screening was ridiculous but I complied

It turned into an invasive pat-down, she writes

Angela Rye is a CNN political commentator, NPR political analyst and chief executive of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington. She is also a former Congressional Black Caucus executive director and general counsel. You can follow her on Twitter @angela_rye and on Instagram @angelarye. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Eventually your heart gets hardened when you hear about nightmarish scenarios with the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA. With my elite status as a TSA Precheck and a CLEAR traveler, I'd grown accustomed to breezing through the security screening process in five minutes or less.

Randomly selected for additional screening? Child, please -- not "Diamond on Delta" me. So when I was selected in a nearly completely empty Detroit Metropolitan Airport last night, I thought it was ridiculous.

Angela Rye

No problem, though! It's the third time in my life I've ever been selected and the previous two times it was pretty much uneventful. My bigger TSA drama has been them destroying the order of my packed bag when they needed to search it.

This time, it was different. I had on my floor-length Diane Von Furstenberg wrap dress from a speaking engagement and sparkly pink Uggs to brave the Detroit "hawk" (the temp was in the teens). I went confidently from the metal detector to the backscatter X-ray machine.

I asked the police officer to film this so I can send to @TSA. I'm hoping my humiliation will fix the system. #TSAVaginaMonologues pic.twitter.com/lypkkcpZCW — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016

The TSA agent told me to spread my legs. Interested to know why I needed to open my legs further than the yellow feet imprints, I inquired. What are the footprints there for, then? She insisted that my floor-length dress would stop flowing if my legs were spread that far apart. I shrugged with a "girl, I guess" kind of indifference.

Read More