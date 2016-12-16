How Michelle Obama threw us a lifeline

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Michelle Obama spoke for many when she told Oprah Winfrey: "We are feeling what not having hope feels like"

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi and the author of the forthcoming book, "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Michelle Obama said something stunning this week: Discussing the election of Donald Trump, she told Oprah Winfrey, in a clip that aired Friday on CBS, "We are feeling what not having hope feels like."

Welcome to the club.

For many women across the United States, Mrs. Obama occupies a similar role to that of Ms. Winfrey: a widely admired, deeply trusted and well-liked figure who has broken barriers without breaking down the ways so many of us relate to her.

Obama is careful and polished, but her public persona is less meticulously measured than that of her husband, the President. She is the rare American figure who is both aspirational and relatable.

