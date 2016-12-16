What Australia should learn from President Duterte's war on drugs

Story highlights Australian politician: 'We need strength to tackle our drug problem here in the West'

West needs to stop 'sneering' at Duterte and listen to him, Christensen says

George Christensen is an Australian politician, representing the Liberal National Party in the federal seat of Dawson. He is also the chair of the Australia-Philippines Parliamentary Network. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) It's so typical of the West to sneer at the actions of what they see as "small brown folk on the other side of the world."

The latest example of this racist and colonial mentality is the outrage and virtue-signaling criticism of the Philippines' hardline approach to drug crime under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Yet the Philippines has a problem. The scourge of drugs -- particularly crystal methamphetamine, known in the country as shabu -- has taken its toll on families and relationships and on communities and barangays (small neighborhood-based local governments) right around the nation.

Australia Liberal National Party politician George Christensen (C) with Australia's ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely (R) and Philippines House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon "Bebot" Alvarez (L).

It's a problem that has led to theft, violence and death over many years. And it's a problem that has helped keep so many Filipinos further entrenched in a poverty so deep it is hard for Westerners to imagine.

JUST WATCHED Who is Rodrigo Duterte? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Who is Rodrigo Duterte? 02:31

There are parallels with my own nation of Australia.

Read More