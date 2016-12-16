How the Rust Belt is keeping the American dream alive

Story highlights Peter Sims: To be inspired, look to companies and community projects in places like Detroit, Pittsburgh and Tulsa

Young people in these cities and others are connecting with a sense of place and restoring America's soul, he says

Peter Sims is the founder and CEO of Parliament Inc., the author of "Little Bets" and "True North," a social entrepreneur and angel investor for the BLK SHP. The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author.

(CNN) I get it if you think the American dream is dead. I grew up in Trump country, so I have definitely heard it before. Anyone who studies economic mobility will cite it as empirical fact.

What's more, it seems like America is adrift, lacking the strong national purpose we had while fighting World War II or striving to put a man on the moon.

Peter Sims

That said, this lack of focus -- especially combined with the cynicism and despair left weighing us down after the 2016 election -- doesn't serve anyone. We need to be inspired.

And we can be, if we know where to look. Because the American dream isn't dead, it's just changing -- and it's starting to renew in places you might not realize if all you do is watch political news. It's waking up in the heart of the Rust Belt, and many other parts of the country.

If you want to be inspired, go to Detroit, where you will see a new generation of 20- and 30-something-year-old entrepreneurs, artists and social innovators repurposing old manufacturing plants into new work spaces and workshops. Others are working to reinvent systems of education and health care.