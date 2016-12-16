Story highlights A Turkish NGO runs the rudimentary hospital

Patients include those blinded by shrapnel or needing amputation

A father who lost nearly all his family says 'I don't want to go back'

Cilvegozu Border Crossing, Turkey (CNN) Nestled along the hilly, rock-strewn Turkish-Syrian border, Dr. Salim is trying to save lives.

He and a small team of doctors, supported by a Turkish nongovernmental organization, have set up a small makeshift hospital to treat people who have been evacuated from eastern Aleppo. It's the kind of place you'd never know was a hospital if you just drove by -- a small, non-descript building, less than five stories high, perched on a hill surrounded by twisting, concrete pathways.

Dr. Salim asked CNN to not use his last name, for security reasons. He said the wounded include patients who have been blinded by shrapnel, have broken arms and legs and gashes on their heads, and in some cases have needed limbs amputated.

A patient is wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher.

CNN was not allowed to film outside the hospital and, while inside, was allowed to film only on one of its floors. The floor itself was arranged the same way you'd see a hospital floor in a western capital, though significantly smaller, with fewer than 10 rooms.

A large white board on the wall listed the patients who had been admitted, along with their condition and supervising doctor. One room had four bearded, middle-aged men sitting on hospital beds. Their injuries ranged from broken bones to large lacerations.

Read More