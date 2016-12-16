Putin calls for Syria peace talks

Story highlights Russian President Putin proposes Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan

(CNN) A nationwide ceasefire is the next step to restore peace in Syria after the recapture of Aleppo in the country's north, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at press conference in Japan on Friday.

The Syrian regime is on the brink of retaking the whole city of Aleppo, which has been partly held by rebels for more than four years.

While CNN sources say eastern parts of the city are still under rebel control, the regime has made extensive gains in the past two weeks.

Up to 9,000 people have already been taken out of the besieged city in nine convoys since Thursday, including 108 wounded, according to Russian and Syrian state media. On Friday, Syrian state television reported that evacuation convoys had been suspended.

Speaking during a trip to Japan, Putin said he had proposed national Syrian peace talks during a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

