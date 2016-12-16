Putin calls for Syria ceasefire as Aleppo evacuations continue

Story highlights Russian President Putin proposes Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan

Thousands of civilians are awaiting evacuation from besieged Aleppo

(CNN) A nationwide ceasefire is the next step to restore peace in Syria after the recapture of Aleppo in the country's north, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at press conference in Japan on Friday.

As he spoke, thousands of civilians and rebel soldiers continued to flee Aleppo in convoys as the second day of evacuations within an agreed ceasefire began on Friday.

Up to 9,000 people have already been taken out of the besieged city in nine convoys since Thursday, including 108 wounded, according to Russian and Syrian state media.

For many of those leaving, their destination will be the rebel-controlled Syrian province of Idlib -- likely the Bashar al-Assad regime's next target.

An activist working inside the city broke down talking to CNN reporters on Friday, saying he wasn't sure if his children would ever return to Aleppo.