Aleppo: Evacuations suspended as confusion reigns

(CNN) The evacuation of thousands of refugees out of the besieged city of Aleppo has been halted and the status of the operation thrown into doubt, the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Friday.

ICRC staff, Syrian Red Crescent workers and representatives of the World Health Organization have been told to leave eastern Aleppo.

"The evacuations have been halted," Middle East spokesman for the ICRC, Ralph El Hage, told CNN.

"We are hoping the parties reach an agreement so we can move forward with the evacuation."

Activist Mahmoud Raslan, who is inside Aleppo, told CNN that he was close to the entrance gate from rebel-held to regime-held areas when violence flared.

