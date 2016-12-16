Christian Benteke provides value for money in Premier League ROI ratings

Story highlights Benteke has won the most aerial duels in Europe's top five leagues

(CNN) Once one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League, Christian Benteke is now rebuilding his reputation -- and market value -- at one of the English top flight's less glamorous teams.

At the age of just 26, the Belgium international has already commanded career transfer fees of £66 million ($82 million), but in the past 12 months he had found himself in danger of becoming one of football's forgotten men.

His future seemed bright after a £32.5 million ($40.3 million) move from Aston Villa to Liverpool -- making him the club's third most expensive signing -- but he rapidly fell out of favor following the arrival of German coach Jurgen Klopp in October 2015.

After making just 14 league starts for the five-time European champion, scoring 10 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, he was given a lifeline by Crystal Palace.

The stats this season show Benteke is proving value for money after his club-record £27 million ($33.5 million) move -- which, if he meets performance clauses, will reportedly match his Liverpool fee.