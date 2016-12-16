Story highlights Remy Martin Louis XIII Rare Cask 42,6 cognac costs $22,000 a bottle

St Regis in Atlanta is selling double shots of the liquor for $2000

(CNN) Want to feel the warm, gently percolating inner glow of a fireside cognac this Christmas?

If a bottle of Remy Martin VSOP for $35 is just très ordinaire, why not make a splash with a bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII Rare Cask 42,6?

At $22,000 a bottle (sales tax not included), however, you may need to take out a mortgage.

After 100 years in the cask, and seeing out the careers of four different cellar masters, the cognac cask was dusted off in 2009 by cellar master Pierrette Trichet.

Three years later in 2012, she declared that the cognac had reached perfection and the cask was tapped to produce just 738 decanters. This particular decanter is 460 of the 738 available.

