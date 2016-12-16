Breaking News

Russia challenges US to prove campaign hacking claims or shut up

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:58 AM ET, Fri December 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama: We will respond to Russia hacks
Obama: We will respond to Russia hacks

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: We will respond to Russia hacks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: We will respond to Russia hacks 00:43

Story highlights

  • Dmitry Peskov said US accusations of hacking "look unseemly" without proof
  • US intelligence agencies have pinned blame on Russia for election-related hacking

(CNN)The United States must either stop accusing Russia of meddling in its elections or prove it, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "indecent" of the United States to "groundlessly" accuse Russia of intervention in the US election campaign, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
    "They should either stop talking about that or produce some proof at last. Otherwise it all begins to look unseemly," Peskov reportedly said about the latest accusations that Russia was responsible for hacker attacks.
    Is this the new Cold War?
    Is this the new Cold War?

      JUST WATCHED

      Is this the new Cold War?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is this the new Cold War? 02:21
    President Barack Obama on Thursday vowed retaliatory action against Russia in the light of allegations that it meddled in the US presidential election campaign.
    US intelligence agencies in October pinned blame on Russia for election-related hacking. At the time, the White House vowed a "proportional response" to the cyberactivity, though declined to preview what that response might entail.
    Read More
    US President-elect Donald Trump dismissed the US intelligence community's assessment, however, in comments Sunday.
    He suggested that there was no proof Russia had hacked the election, saying the snooping in Democratic Party servers and emails of campaign staffers for Hillary Clinton could have been done by China or even someone sitting in New Jersey.
    Gloves-off White House creates rift between Obama, Trump teams
    A US official familiar with the election-related hacking told CNN Thursday that the operation was carried out with sophisticated hacking tools, suggesting that Putin was involved.
    The source said while Putin's "fingerprints" were not on the hacking, "the nature of the operation was such that this had to be approved by top levels of the Russian government."
    Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the election, including against US political organizations, US officials briefed on the investigation told CNN.

    Clinton: Putin grudge was behind hack

    Clinton said Thursday night that Putin's alleged involvement in the hacking of Democratic organizations during the 2016 election stemmed from a longtime grudge the Russian President has held against her.
    5 ways the US can stop hackers
    5 ways us can stop hackers orig nws_00010722

      JUST WATCHED

      5 ways the US can stop hackers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    5 ways the US can stop hackers 01:37
    Meanwhile, her campaign chairman, John Podesta, whose own stolen emails were leaked, issued a scathing rebuke of the FBI.
    He wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that the bureau's "seemingly lackadaisical response to the very real Russian plot to subvert a national election" by comparison with its overzealous investigation of Clinton's emails "shows that something is deeply broken" there.
    Russian hacking and the 2016 election, explained

    Saakashvili: It's déjà vu

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili told CNN Friday that he was not surprised by the US claims against Russia.
    Inside NSA Summer Camp
    nsa boot camp evan perez origwx ac_00002327

      JUST WATCHED

      Inside NSA Summer Camp

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Inside NSA Summer Camp 03:38
    "Well I almost was, like, vindicated when the same administration in Washington suddenly started to speak about Russian involvement in the election," he said, speaking in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
    "Because we, for me, it's déjà vu. They were the same people telling us, "no, no, it cannot possibly be true." And now it came to their doorsteps. And of course he [Putin] does all those things. Of course he is a great master."
    Intelligence expert tells White House, Trump to 'shut up'

    CNN's Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.