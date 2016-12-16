(CNN) Lawmakers are used to being interrupted when they're speaking on the floor of the parliament. But not by their own neck tie.

Irish politician Aengus Ó Snodaigh was talking about the very important issue of workers exposed to asbestos when his festive neck tie started singing.

Ó Snodaigh never missed a beat, continuing his speech as the tie played 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' and 'We Wish you a Merry Christmas.'

Bewildered parliamentarians looked around to see where the music was coming from.

The red tie, with Santa Claus shimmying down toward a house, has a new owner, but no word from Ó Snodaigh on why he gave it away.

