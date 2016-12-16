Breaking News

Irish politician's speech interrupted ... by his musical tie

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 4:31 PM ET, Fri December 16, 2016

Irish politician Aengus Ó Snodaigh addresses the chamber on December 15.
(CNN)Lawmakers are used to being interrupted when they're speaking on the floor of the parliament. But not by their own neck tie.

Irish politician Aengus Ó Snodaigh was talking about the very important issue of workers exposed to asbestos when his festive neck tie started singing.
Ó Snodaigh never missed a beat, continuing his speech as the tie played 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' and 'We Wish you a Merry Christmas.'
    Bewildered parliamentarians looked around to see where the music was coming from.
    The red tie, with Santa Claus shimmying down toward a house, has a new owner, but no word from Ó Snodaigh on why he gave it away.
    "Delighted with my new Christmas tie given to me by @aosnodaigh after making its Dail debut today," posted fellow congressman,Jim Daly.