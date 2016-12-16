'The OA' mysteriously arrives on Netflix

(CNN) What to do with a show that largely defies simple description? Why not just sneak it out, in what amounts to a stealth campaign?

Netflix has done just that with "The OA," dropping this eight-episode mystery -- very much on the order of "Stranger Things," if not nearly as accessible -- with minimal fanfare. Yet while the show's off-kilter mix of elements is plenty binge-worthy, the ambitious journey isn't quite borne out by the somewhat mystifying payoff.

In some respects, the ultimate destination is almost beside the point, since the allure of such a project is the room that it creates for interpretation and debate, and this limited series certainly pulls viewers along from one episode to the next, while dabbling in big ideas about the great unknown. The fact the show arrives with virtually no advance information should also allow viewers who love deconstructing such narrative puzzles an enhanced sense of discovery.

At the same time, "The OA" narratively drifts a bit in its closing chapters, and those looking to be rewarded with anything resembling a blinding burst of clarity should be braced for disappointment before taking the plunge.

Created by the program's star, Brit Marling, and director Zal Batmanglij (a duo that collaborated previously on "Sound of My Voice" and "The East"), "The OA" centers on Marling's Prairie Johnson, who shockingly turns up alive after having been missing for seven years. Moreover, she was blind when she disappeared, and now, inexplicably, can see.

