Story highlights The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is holding a holiday auction to help actors in need

The nonprofit's president JoBeth Williams says actors of all ages use the foundation's programs for assistance

(CNN) For actors, the road to success is filled as many potholes as there are stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sometimes, they need a hand. That's where the SAG-AFTRA Foundation comes in.

JoBeth Williams is an actress and president of the nonprofit that for more than three decades has provided education and financial assistance to professional performers and their families.

There is currently a holiday auction -- filled with memorabilia and star-studded opportunities -- going on to raise funds for the organization.

SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams shows off items from the SAG Awards Online Holiday Auction on December 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Among other programs, the foundation offers emergency assistance and and help to actors facing catastrophic health issues.

