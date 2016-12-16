Story highlights
(CNN)Kim Kardashian West appears to be slowly coming back to us.
Fans have been missing the reality star ever since she went underground after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.
A usually prolific social media poster, she stopped and was barely seen in public.
The hospitalization of her husband rapper Kanye West for exhaustion in November also kept her off the radar.
Now she's popping back up here and there.
This week a twerking video which may or may not be Kardashian West was posted on her official Kimoji Instagram account. The account is tied to her story where she sells various items including air fresheners, clothing and jewelry.
A You Tube video of her modeling for Day 12 of Love magazine's video advent calendar also debuted, though that was apparently filmed before the heist.
She also reportedly attended a Christmas party Wednesday in Inglewood, California.
A fan site Instagram's account shared a picture from partygoer Margaret Weitzman of Kardashian West attending Shelli Azoff's Christmas party at the Forum.
Azoff is the wife of Irving Azoff, who is the former head of Ticketmaster Entertainment and has repped a wide variety of artists including Harry Styles from One Direction.