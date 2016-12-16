Photos: Thank you, Chicago – The city of Chicago has blessed the world with some pretty amazing musical talent over the years, including a legendary rock band that named itself after the Midwestern metropolis. Formed by a group of Chi-town student musicians in 1967 at the peak of America's counter-culture movement, the Chicago Transit Authority dropped their ambitious four-sided LP in 1968 and went on to produce 30 albums. Shortening their name to Chicago, this self-described "rock and roll band with horns" went on to score 21 Top 10 hits and sell more than 100 million albums over nearly 50 years. Get a glimpse of Chicago's story in CNN Films' "Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago" on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Here are a few other Chicagoans famous for their sound: Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Eddie Vedder – Born in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Eddie Vedder moved with his family to southern California, where he eventually began singing and writing lyrics. In 1990, the newly-formed band Pearl Jam -- including Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard and Mike McCready -- heard Vedder's demo tape and invited him to join as lead singer. Pearl Jam went on to sell 60 million albums and win a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Hard Rock Performance. Hide Caption 2 of 26

Photos: Kanye West – Raised in Chicago, Kanye West has won 21 Grammy Awards as a songwriter, producer and rap artist. His acclaimed debut album, "The College Dropout," was released in 2004 and led the way for a string of successful albums, including "Late Registration," "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" and "Yeezus." Hide Caption 3 of 26

Photos: Fall Out Boy – Fall Out Boy -- Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman -- formed in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette, Illinois, in 2001. Influenced by the city's punk scene, they created a punkish pop music sound heard on their 2003 debut album "Take This to Your Grave." Grammy-nominated for Best New Artist in 2006, their next album, "Infinity on High," topped the Billboard chart at No. 1. Their song "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Photos: Common – Known to the world as Common (and, at one point, Common Sense), this influential and chart-topping rap and hip-hop artist was born on the South side of Chicago as Lonnie Rashid Lynn. His debut album, "Can I Borrow a Dollar?," arrived in 1992, and in the years since, Common has risen to worldwide success with his music as well as his acting career, putting both together to earn an Oscar for Best Original Song in the 2014 film "Selma." Hide Caption 5 of 26

Photos: Curtis Mayfield – Singer/songwriter/producer Curtis Mayfield was born in Chicago in 1942 and rose to become a powerful voice in the music world in the 1960s and '70s. He's credited with helping to add more social consciousness to African-American music. The 1965 hit "People Get Ready," which he wrote as a member of The Impressions, has been called one of the top 10 songs of all time. In the '70s, Mayfield scored his highest-charting hit songs with "Freddie's Dead" and "Super Fly." Mayfield was awarded the Grammy Legend Award in 1994 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Impressions in 1991 and in 1999 as a solo artist. Hide Caption 6 of 26

Photos: Wilco – Chicago-based Wilco includes John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Jeff Tweedy, Mikael Jorgensen and Nels Cline. Formed in 1994, these alternative rockers have sold 2 million albums and won two Grammy awards for 2004's "A Ghost is Born." Their Top 10 singles include "I Might," "Speak into the Rose" and "Random Name Generator." Hide Caption 7 of 26

Photos: Chance the Rapper – Awards season 2017 looks promising for Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native whose music career has skyrocketed over the past few years. Born Chancelor Bennett, this artist first landed on the scene in 2012 with the mixtape "10 Day," followed by the popular album "Acid Rap." Many consider 2016 to be a breakout year for Chance the Rapper thanks to his latest release, "Coloring Book," which debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's albums chart and earned Chance seven Grammy nominations, including nods for "Best New Artist" and "Best Rap Album." Hide Caption 8 of 26

Photos: Jennifer Hudson – Chicago's Jennifer Hudson gained fame as a finalist on TV's "American Idol," which eventually led to success across the entertainment world. Her self-titled debut album and her follow-up both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2, while her debut won a 2009 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Her performance as Effie White in the film "Dreamgirls" earned Hudson a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2007. Hide Caption 9 of 26

Photos: OK Go – Forming in Chicago in 1998, OK Go has been praised for their unique and creative videos, including 2007's Grammy-winning "Here It Goes Again." The band also engineered an imaginative campaign to promote its song "A Million Ways." Their website let fans hear the song and share it with friends in exchange for free music downloads on iTunes. OK Go, from left to right, includes Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash. Hide Caption 10 of 26

Photos: Rhymefest – Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Oscar-winning hip-hop artist, songwriter and activist Che "Rhymefest" Smith was born and raised in Chicago. The song "Glory," which he co-wrote with John Legend and fellow Chicagoans Common and Kanye West, won the 2014 Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song. Rhymefest also co-wrote "Jesus Walks" with West, for which they took the Best Rap Song Grammy in 2005. Also involved in activism and politics, the artist ran unsuccessfully for a Chicago alderman seat in 2010. Hide Caption 11 of 26

Photos: Maurice White – Maurice White was a musician working in Chicago in 1970 when he formed the core members of what later became known as Earth, Wind & Fire. Joining with Wade Flemons and Don Whitehead, the trio moved to Los Angeles and recruited other band members before releasing EWF's self-titled first album in 1971. The band went on to sell more than 100 million records and win six Grammy Awards. They recorded huge hits like "That's the Way of the World," "Shining Star" and "September." Earth, Wind & Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Photos: Sam Cooke – Also raised in Chicago, singer Sam Cooke cut his teeth performing gospel as one of eight sons of a Baptist minister. His recording of "You Send Me" jump-started his pop music career in 1957. Cooke went on to score 28 more Top 40 hits, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including "Wonderful World" and "Cupid." Cooke's skyrocketing career was tragically cut short in 1964 when he was found shot to death in a Los Angeles motel. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Photos: Warren Zevon – Born in Chicago, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Warren Zevon -- seen here with late-night TV host David Letteman -- may be remembered most for his 1978 album, "Excitable Boy." Along with its Top 40 single "Werewolves of London," other tracks on the LP offer great examples of Zevon's imagination and humor, such as "Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner," and "Lawyers, Guns and Money." Singer Linda Ronstadt had a hit that same year with her cover of Zevon's "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me." Zevon died of cancer in 2003 at age 56. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Photos: Staple Singers – Chicago's Staple family formed the Staple Singers while singing at church services in the 1940s. Roebuck Staples and his children Cleotha, Mavis, Pervis and Yvonne branched out into non-religious music starting in the '60s -- eventually scoring hits in the '70s like "I'll Take You There," "Respect Yourself" and "Let's Do It Again." In 1999 the Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photos: Benny Goodman – Benny Goodman, shown here in 1970, was born in Chicago in 1909 and grew up to become the so-called "King of Swing" -- one of the greatest jazz clarinetists in American history. He ruled the 1930s, forming his own band that toured the nation and hosting a show on the top medium of the day: radio. Goodman died in 1986 at age 77. Hide Caption 16 of 26

Photos: Herbie Hancock – Born in Chicago, iconic jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock started playing classical piano as a child prodigy but was drawn to jazz as a teenager. In the 1960s, Hancock gained fame as a member of Miles Davis' quintet. He branched out on his own in the '70s, experimenting with various musical styles. In 1983 he scored a top 10 hit on the pop chart with the Grammy-winning "Rockit," which was embraced by break-dancers and described as the first "jazz hip-hop" song. So far, Hancock has 14 Grammy Awards and an Oscar for the soundtrack of 1986's "Round Midnight." Hide Caption 17 of 26

Photos: Ramsey Lewis – Also born in Chicago, jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis released his first album in 1956 and gained widespread fame when his trio's 1965 song "The In Crowd" peaked on the pop charts at No. 5. Lewis has won three Grammy Awards. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Photos: Lupe Fiasco – From "Kick, Push" to "The Show Must Go On," Chicago artist Lupe Fiasco has packed several hits into his highly successful 10-year plus career. Born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, Lupe Fiasco started performing at a young age, landing his first record deal when he was 19. By the time his first album, 2006's "Food & Liquor," was released, Lupe's name was already well recognized as an upcoming talent, winning a Grammy for "Best Urban/Alternative Performance" with his single "Daydreamin" the following year. Three of Lupe's albums have landed in the top 10 of Billboard's albums chart, including his 2011 release, "Lasers," which went to No. 1. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Photos: Patti Smith – Born in Chicago, Patti Smith's family eventually moved to southern New Jersey, where she grew up. In 1974, the Patti Smith Group debuted in New York -- merging rock with poetry. Smith, seen here in 2011, was interested in experimenting with new forms of music. Nonetheless, she did have one Top 20 hit, "Because the Night," which was co-written by Bruce Springsteen. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Photos: Paul Butterfield – Born in Chicago in 1942, harmonica player and singer Paul Butterfield grew up near the city's blues clubs before forming the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, which released their debut album in 1965. Original band members included Michael Bloomfield, Sam Lay, Mark Naftalin, Jerome Arnold and Elvin Bishop. Bishop later went on to lead his own successful band. Paul Butterfield died in 1987. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Photos: Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins – Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, right, formed the band in Chicago with guitarist James Iha in 1988. Their breakthrough second album "Siamese Dream" made the band famous, charting at No. 10 on Billboard's Top 200. Smashing Pumpkins went on to sell 20 million albums and win two Grammy Awards. After breaking up in 2000, the band reformed in 2006. Bassist Nicole Fiorentino, left, joined the band in 2010. Hide Caption 22 of 26

Photos: Nash Kato and King Roeser – Urge Overkill founders Nash Kato, left, and King Roeser met in the 1980s at Chicago's Northwestern University. Their first albums gained a following on college radio and they opened concerts for Nirvana and Pearl Jam. They also gained fame with hits like "Sister Havana" and their cover of Neil Diamond's "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon," which appeared on the soundtrack of the 1993 film "Pulp Fiction." Hide Caption 23 of 26

Photos: Styx – Styx formed in Chicago in 1972 with the core trio of brothers Chuck and John Panozzo and singer/songwriter Dennis DeYoung. They turned heads a year later with their first hit single, "Lady." Guitarist and singer/songwriter Tommy Shaw, shown here, joined the band in 1975. Two years later, the band hit platinum with their first breakthrough album, "The Grand Illusion," which included hits "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself." Hide Caption 24 of 26

Photos: Richard Marx – Singer/songwriter Richard Marx grew up in Chicago's Highland Park suburb, making music from childhood as the son of an advertising jingle writer. At age 17, Marx gained the attention of singer Lionel Richie, who came to be a mentor. Marx's first album came out in 1987 and he recorded three No. 1 singles, including "Hold On to the Nights," "Satisfied" and "Right Here Waiting." In 2004 he won a Grammy with Luther Vandross for their collaboration on "Dance with My Father." Hide Caption 25 of 26