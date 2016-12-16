Denzel Washington talks #OscarsSoWhite

Story highlights The actor says he has lived #OscarsSoWhite

"Just do the best you can do," he said

(CNN) Denzel Washington knows firsthand the struggle for actors of color in Hollywood.

The star sat down recently with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and discussed diversity in the industry.

JUST WATCHED Review: 'Fences' goes from stage to screen Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Review: 'Fences' goes from stage to screen 01:22

The six-time Academy Award nominee is highly favored to nab a seventh nomination for his new film "Fences," which he also directed.

Washington said he doesn't have to think about #OscarsSoWhite as he has lived it.

Read More