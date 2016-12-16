Story highlights James Corden unveiled an "All I Want for Christmas"-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

Mariah Carey, Adele, Elton John, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga are among those that appear

(CNN) All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was for James Corden to sing her song, "All I Want for Christmas." And the "Late Late Show" host was more than happy to oblige in the latest "Carpool Karaoke."

In a special edition of the segment unveiled Thursday night, Corden was joined by some of music's biggest names for a Christmas-themed sing-a-long that's really a gift to us all.

Adele, Elton John, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Chris Martin brought the holiday spirit in the video, which was compiled throughout the year as the aforementioned celebs filmed their own episodes of the uber-popular segment.