Putin, Abe aim for peace treaty over disputed island chain

Story highlights Abe says he and Putin have sincere desire to resolve Kuril dispute

They plan on developing joint economic activities and a 'peace treaty' after 71 years

(CNN) Russia and Japan have agreed to closer economic ties and to work together to solve a 71-year-old dispute between the two countries over a remote island chain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed Friday they will build a joint economic development plan for the disputed Kuril chain.

"We want to manage the Kuril Islands together," said President Putin, saying the two nations intended to improve access to the disputed territories and work together to develop joint economic projects.

However, he said economic activity wasn't the only required cooperative action for the two nations. "The most important thing is a peace treaty," he said.

Prime Minister Abe said while the two leaders had differing opinions, it was necessary to forge a compromise.

