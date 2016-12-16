Breaking News

Rodrigo Duterte Fast Facts

Updated 10:25 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Philippine President-elect Rodrigo Duterte speaks during his first press conference since he claimed victory in the presidential election, at a restaurant in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 15, 2016.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Personal:
Birth date: March 28, 1945
Birth place: Maasin, Southern Leyte, Philippines
    Birth name: Rodrigo Roa Duterte
    Father: Vicente Duterte, lawyer and politician
    Mother: Soledad (Roa) Duterte, teacher
    Marriage: Elizabeth Zimmerman (annulled in 2000)
    Children: with Elizabeth Zimmerman: Paolo, Sebastian and Sara; with Honeylet Avanceña: Veronica
    Education: Lyceum of the Philippines University, B.A.,1968; San Beda College, J.D.,1972
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Rodrigo Duterte's most controversial comments
    Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
    Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
    The day after Trump won the US presidential election in November 2016, Duterte said he and Trump share some traits.
    The day after Trump won the US presidential election in November 2016, Duterte said he and Trump share some traits.
    After reports emerged of a potentially blocked arms sale, Duterte told CNN Philippines in November 2016 that he would turn to Russia for weapons.
    After reports emerged of a potentially blocked arms sale, Duterte told CNN Philippines in November 2016 that he would turn to Russia for weapons.
    During a state visit to China in October 2016, Duterte announced his economic and military &#39;separation&#39; from the US.
    During a state visit to China in October 2016, Duterte announced his economic and military 'separation' from the US.
    In October 2016 Duterte expressed growing hostility with the US president.
    In October 2016 Duterte expressed growing hostility with the US president.
    After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
    After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
    As he addressed troops at the country&#39;s Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry&#39;s visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    As he addressed troops at the country's Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    In September 2016, Duterte likened himself to the Nazi leader and announced that he wants to kill millions of drug addicts.
    In September 2016, Duterte likened himself to the Nazi leader and announced that he wants to kill millions of drug addicts.
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    He also lashed out at the womens&#39; group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    He also lashed out at the womens' group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Other Facts:
    Duterte was mayor of Davao City for seven terms and 22 years, although not consecutively.
    His father was the governor of unified Davao and a member of President Ferdinand Marcos' cabinet.
    Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte, is the mayor of Davao City.
    Once compared himself to Adolf Hitler, saying he would kill millions of drug addicts.
    Cursed Pope Francis for traffic problems caused by the pontiff's visit to the Philippines.
    For decades, he has allegedly been tied to "death squads" in Davao City.
    Has declared that he will urge Congress to restore the death penalty by hanging in the Philippines.
    Timeline:
    1977-1986 -     Special counsel, and then city prosecutor of Davao City.
    1986-1988 - Vice-Mayor of Davao City.
    1988-1998 - Mayor of Davao City.
    1995 - After Flor Contemplacion, a Filipino domestic worker, is hanged in Singapore for murdering her co-worker in 1991, Duterte leads protestors in burning the Singapore flag.
    1998-2001 - Becomes a congressman representing Davao City's 1st District.
    2001-2010 - Mayor of Davao City.
    April 6, 2009 - The Human Rights Watch publishes the findings of its "Davao Death Squad" investigation, scrutinizing more than two dozen killings that occurred in 2007 and 2008. Findings show no direct link to the killings and Duterte, but do provide evidence of a complicit relationship between government officials and members of the DDS.
    May 24, 2015 - He vows to execute 100,000 criminals and dump their bodies into Manila Bay.
    April 2016 - Duterte comes under fire for jokes during a campaign rally about a 1989 prison riot that led to the rape and murder of a female missionary, "What a waste... they raped her, they lined up to her. I was angry she was raped, yes that was one thing. But she was so beautiful, I thought the mayor should have been first." His party issues an apology, but Duterte later disowns it.
    May 30, 2016 - The Philippine Congress officially declares Duterte the winner of the May 9th presidential election after the official count is completed.
    June 30, 2016 - Duterte takes office as president.
    August 5, 2016 - In a speech, he claims he told Secretary of State John Kerry that US Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg is a "gay son of a bitch."
    September 7, 2016 - Duterte and President Barack Obama meet briefly in Laos while attending the yearly Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. The two were scheduled to meet prior for bilateral talks regarding the South China Sea, but Obama canceled their meeting as Duterte's fiery rhetoric escalated.
    September 15, 2016 - A witness, Edgar Matobato, testifies before a Philippine Senate committee, claiming he is a member of Duterte's alleged "Davao Death Squad," and that the Filipino president gave orders to kill drug dealers, rapists and thieves. The committee was set up to probe alleged extrajudicial killings in the three months since Duterte became president.
    October 4, 2016 - The Philippines and the US begin joint military exercises in Manila for what Duterte claims will be the final time under the decade-long landmark Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.
    October 20, 2016 - Duterte announces at the PH-China Trade & Investment Forum,"In this venue I announce my separation from the US; militarily, [but] not socially, [and] economically."
    November 29, 2016 - Nine members of Duterte's security team are injured after their convoy is hit by an explosive device in advance of a planned visit by the president to Marawi City.
    December 12, 2016 - Admits to killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.