Duterte slams US, says Philippines drug campaign will not stop

Story highlights Duterte tells crowd the CNN reports that he admitted to killing suspects 'are not wrong'

The president says it's not a crime to say, 'I will kill you if you destroy my country'

(CNN) The Philippines President vows to keep up his controversial campaign against drugs as long as he remains in office.

Rodrigo Duterte was met with a roar of approval and chants of "Duterte, Duterte," when he took to the stage in Singapore to address members of the Filipino community Friday.

He said he would not stop "until the last drug pusher and the last drug lord are..." at which point he drew his finger across his neck in a dramatic execution-style gesture.

"Look; it can never be a crime to say, 'I will kill you if you destroy my country,'" he added, asking the appreciative crowd to look at the crime rate. "Almost gone," he said. "Ask your relatives back home."

Public attention around the controversial campaign intensified Monday when Duterte admitted to personally killing drug suspects during his time as mayor of Davao City.

Read More