China's aircraft carrier conducts live-fire drill

Story highlights Drill comes as tensions with US escalate over the South China Sea

First time that details of the drills have been broadcast to the public

(CNN) China's only aircraft carrier group has conducted live-fire drills as tensions with neighboring Asian countries and the US escalate over the South China Sea.

The drills -- carried out in the Bohai Sea close to South Korea -- involved several airplanes and destroyers, according to a Chinese naval statement released Thursday.

The China Daily, a state-run English-language newspaper, said it was the first time footage of the Liaoning aircraft carrier carrying out live-fire exercises had been shown to the public.

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier group deployed dozens of airplanes and missiles in a show of force.

The group performed reconnaissance exercises, tests of early-warning systems, aerial interception and anti-missile exercises. More than 10 air-to-air, ship-to-air, and air missiles were also launched.

The footage of the military drills, showing J-15 fighter jets launching from the carrier and firing missiles, was broadcast by Chinese state media Thursday.