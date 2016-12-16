Breaking News

Striking photos of transgender life in New York's most famous LGBT neighborhood

By Tiq Milan

December 16, 2016

For three summers, award-winning photographer Mark Seliger, best known for his &lt;a href=&quot;http://markseliger.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;celebrity portraiture&lt;/a&gt;, took photos of the transgender community around Christopher Street, the historic heart of New York&#39;s LGBT community.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Adrian Torres and Carmen Carrera with their children
He&#39;s brought more than 70 of these photos together in his new book &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Street-Transgender-Stories/dp/0847858316&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Jamila Pratt and Paradise Valentino
&quot;I&#39;ve always been intrigued by the life and theater of Christopher Street,&quot; Seliger writes in the book&#39;s introduction. &quot;I&#39;ve noticed the photographic possibility out of the corner of my eye for the past couple of decades -- an Ellis Island for freedom of expression and gender identity.&quot;
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Jordan Smith
The book starts with a personal foreword by trans author, activist and TV host &lt;a href=&quot;http://janetmock.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Janet Mock&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Ketch Wehr
&quot;It was in the Village, on Christopher Street and the piers, where generations of young trans and queer people first shared lived space with others like them,&quot; Mock writes.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Tiny
&quot;This place provided mirrors to those who rarely saw reflections of themselves.&quot;
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Gia Nni
&quot;It&#39;s the space that the community has defiantly claimed as our piece of the city we love,&quot; writer, trans rights advocate and media consultant &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tiqmilan.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tiq Milan&lt;/a&gt;, who is featured in the book, writes for CNN.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Tiq Milan
&quot;The nightlife will always give you a glimpse of the underbelly, and the consequences after the party&#39;s over have never been for the faint of heart. Yet, it is ours,&quot; Milan writes.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Tatiana Awer
Personal anecdotes from those photographed give a deeper understanding of the significance of Christopher Street, and the experiences of those who find refuge there.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Melody D. Smith
&quot;She&#39;s a trans woman and I&#39;m a trans man, so it actually makes us completely normal. I&#39;m a man and she&#39;s a woman, and that&#39;s just as simple as it is.&quot; -- Jamel Young
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Jamel Young and Leiomy Maldonado
&quot;I told my parents, and for me it was like, go hard or go home. I told myself, now you do this and you don&#39;t care about what others say or think. You&#39;re going to be a good guy. You&#39;re going to look great, and you will do this.&quot; -- Benjamin Melzer
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Benjamin Melzer
&quot;The danger of being trans and telling people is that they tell other people. I don&#39;t think they realize they are putting you in physical danger.&quot; -- Ni&#39;Tee Spady
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
Ni'Tee Spady
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/Christopher-Street-Transgender-Stories/dp/0847858316&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories&quot;&lt;/a&gt; (Rizzoli) by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger is out now.
Photos: The faces of Christopher Street
"On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories" (Rizzoli) by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger is out now.
Tiq Milan is an award-winning writer, trans rights advocate and media consultant who lives between New York and Toronto. He recently delivered a TED talk with his wife on defining love and marriage which you can see here.

In "On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories," published by Rizzoli, award-winning photographer Mark Seliger presents a series of portraits he took in the neighborhood.

(CNN)Christopher Street is legendary.

With a storied -- and sometimes sordid -- history, those few blocks between Seventh Avenue and the Christopher Street Pier are synonymous with old gay New York.
    On Christopher Street, they "paid it no mind" and "paid it dust," crafting new language that reflected the crux of so many lives: resistance.
    Read: The fashion adverts that shook society
    But at night, it held secrets. Some transwomen engaged in sex work to survive; homeless gay teens, left in the cold by the families who were meant to protect them, mixed with happy hour patrons at late night bar crawls.
    When I arrived, it was mostly sex shops, bars and pizza joints lining the blocks. The first safe space I found was Chi Chiz, the last black gay bar New York, which closed in 2010. As bars shuttered across the Village amidst widespread gentrification, Chi Chiz became the base for many black and Latino queer New Yorkers.
    Read: 'If we don't talk about us, nobody will care about us'
    This place was more than just a watering holes to catch a buzz. Gay bars in New York were where family was formed. After a long day of playing don't-ask-don't-tell, folks could put the limp back in their wrist without fear at the daily two-for-one happy hour.
    Jamila Pratt and Paradise Valentino photographed by Mark Seliger in &quot;On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories&quot;
    Jamila Pratt and Paradise Valentino photographed by Mark Seliger in "On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories"
    These dark, smoky bars offered refuge for all of us who had to code switch at work or at home to avoid being berated or ridiculed. This is where you came to be yourself and find folks like you.
    While Chelsea was rife with boutiques and over-priced gyms, on Christopher Street, it wasn't rare to see bus drivers, corrections officers and UPS workers still in uniform, belly up at a bar, being free, gay and safe.

    Brilliance and beauty

    The Stonewall Inn on the east side of Seventh Avenue, the infamous site of the 1969 LGBT liberation riots, may be the monument, but Christopher Street is the movement.
    It's the space that the community has defiantly claimed as our piece of the city we love. The nightlife will always give you a glimpse of the underbelly, and the consequences after the party's over have never been for the faint of heart. Yet, it is ours.
    This is where we exist, love and live on our terms. This is where the masks come off.
    "On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories" by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger, published by Rizzoli, is out now.