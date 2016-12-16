Tiq Milan is an award-winning writer, trans rights advocate and media consultant who lives between New York and Toronto. He recently delivered a TED talk with his wife on defining love and marriage which you can see here.



In "On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories," published by Rizzoli, award-winning photographer Mark Seliger presents a series of portraits he took in the neighborhood.

(CNN) Christopher Street is legendary.

With a storied -- and sometimes sordid -- history, those few blocks between Seventh Avenue and the Christopher Street Pier are synonymous with old gay New York.

A short stretch in New York's West Village, this was typically the first stop for gay transplants and the newly out; the runaways and the abandoned. The intersection at Hudson Street, renamed Sylvia Rivera Way after the famed transgender civil rights activist in 2005, is the heart of Christopher Street and the birthplace of the modern LGBT rights movement.

During my 14 years in New York City, I've created many memories on Christopher Street. It was the backdrop in the classic queer documentaries "Paris is Burning" and "The Aggressives," both of which I'd watch obsessively, enamored with the narratives of queers of color, and knowing that these few blocks, although sometimes seedy, would offer me community and safety.

