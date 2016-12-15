Aleppo joins events that define modern evil, UN envoy says

The names alone conjure images of unspeakable cruelty, unimaginable horror and unbelievable suffering.

Aleppo. Rwanda. Srebrenica. Halabja.

The US ambassador to the United Nations ticked off these names this week, as she launched a blistering attack on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies.

Power finds herself unable to stop another massacre under her watch, more than a decade after she won a Pulitzer for her critique of the world's failure to respond to genocides in her book: "A Problem from Hell: America in the Age of Genocide."

History is replete with examples of mass murders, and a world that had knowledge but failed to act.

"Power is clearly equating what is happening in Syria today with some of the widespread and systematic destruction of the civilian population in modern times ... egregious cases where the international community stood by and was witness to what happened," said Cameron Hudson, director of the Simon-Skjodt Center for Prevention of Genocide at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

There are several other documented cases of atrocities across the world : the actions of the Khmer Rouge and events in Darfur, Sudan, are just a few examples. In recent years the terror spread by ISIS has been added.

The word genocide is a legal term that came into existence after the Holocaust, when the "deaths were in a scale so unimaginable that a word needed to be invented to describe the nature of the crime," Hudson said. Six million Jews and millions of others were murdered in the Nazi camp system. Crimes against humanity is another term used to describe the widespread and systematic targeting of a civilian population, he said.

Here's a look back at some of the events named by Power.

Halabja, Northern Iraq. 1988

Iranian news agency IRNA released this picture in 1988 from Halabja showing a Kurd father and baby killed by an Iraqi chemical attack.

The horrific pictures of victims shocked the world.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons calls it one of the most brutal and largest attacks using chemical weapons.

In March 1988, during the Iran-Iraq war, Saddam Hussein used chemical weapons against Iranian troops and civilians in the Kurdish city of Halabja in Northern Iraq.

More than 5,000 people died in 20 minutes and another 10,000 were severely injured in the attack, according to the US State Department.

The attack began with conventional shelling against the town that sent residents into their basement for protection, according to a report in the Council on Foreign Relations . Iraqi warplanes then dropped a mix of mustard gas, sarin and VS nerve agent.

"We weren't sure what we were going to see exactly," he said. "But what I remember vividly was entering the village and just how still and silent it was. Initially, we saw birds on the ground and then we saw cattle and sheep. And then we turned a corner into a street that was just full of bodies. And you've seen it before and the smell was overwhelming. ... They're seared into my mind. These were women, children, older people; they were not combatants and they were just dead where they fell. "

The attack helped tilt the war in Iraq's favor and bring Iran to the negotiating table.

Rwanda, 1994

Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Family photos of victims of the 1994 Rwanda genocide hang inside the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the country's capital of Kigali on April 5. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Alphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death to survive, poses at her home in Nyamata, a small town outside Kigali. The rest of her 11 family members were killed in the 1994 genocide. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Prisoners convicted of genocide are interviewed by a delegation from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that visited a prison in Nyanza on April 3. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Rwandans worship during a Sunday service at the Chapel Mbyo on April 6 in Mybo. Some scholars say Christian leaders gave moral sanction to the genocide. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Teacher Alphonse Senyoni leads a class on history, politics and the 1994 genocide for former Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda combatants in Mutobo on April 10. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Thousands of people gather April 5 at the Kicukiro College of Technology in Kigali to commemorate the 2,000 people who were abandoned by United Nations troops during the 1994 genocide. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Ophelia Nyiramagumeri holds a rosary in Kigali. It was given to her by her nephew, who was killed in the 1994 genocide. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Skulls of victims from the genocide are displayed inside the Ntarama Catholic Church memorial on April 4 in Ntarama. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Bizimana Emmanuel, who was born two years before the genocide, is consoled by a woman during a public ceremony at Amahoro stadium in Kigali on April 7 to mark the 20th anniversary of the genocide. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – Members of the Sainte-Famille Catholic Church congregation pray during a Sunday morning service in Kigali on April 6. The church was the scene of many killings during the 1994 genocide. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Praying for forgiveness in Rwanda Rwanda 20 years later – People hold a candlelight vigil at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on April 7 during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the genocide. Hide Caption 11 of 11

In April 1994, Hutu extremists in Rwanda targeted minority ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus in a three-month killing spree that left an estimated 800,000 people dead. An estimated 300,000 of the genocide's victim were children.

Hutu attackers killed men, women and children, many of whom had been their neighbors before the conflict began. They burned down churches with hundreds or thousands of Tutsis inside, and in some cases they entered homes and slaughtered children and old people.

The violence was triggered by the death of President Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, in a plane crash April 6, 1994.

The killings finally came to an end 100 days later, when Rwandan Patriotic Front troops, led by Paul Kagame, defeated the Hutu rebels and took control of the small East African country

Srebrenica. 1995

Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on On the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre -- the largest massacre in Europe since World War II -- fresh graves await the burial of newly discovered and identified remains, on Saturday, July 11. Often only one or two bones are all that can be found, as many bodies were mixed together and destroyed in mass graves. One hundred and 36 new sets of remains were buried on this 20th anniversary. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on Thousands of mourners pray beside the graves of more than 6,000 people murdered in the Srebrenica genocide. Around 8,000 are believed to have been killed in total. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on Hadzira Dozic's brother was 32 when killed in 1995. She sits beside an open grave, waiting for his remains to finally be buried. Her husband and three of his brothers were also killed, along with around 30 other family members. "It can never be done. How can it be done?" Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on Men carry coffins to be buried. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on A Bosnian women prays at the grave of a relative in Srebrenica cemetery. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on A man sits next to one of 136 coffins with newly discovered or identified remains waiting to be buried. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on A woman cleans a gravestone in the cemetery. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on A row of headstones, some of more than 6,000 in the Srebrenica cemetery. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on A girl reads the Quran at the site of her father's grave. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on An American flag flies outside a house on the road to Srebrenica. Though NATO intervention and an American-brokered peace brought the Bosnian war to an end, many also blame President Bill Clinton for failing to stop the conflict earlier. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Bosnia remembers the Srebrenica massacre 20 years on This former battery factory served as headquarters for the Dutch peacekeepers who were stationed near Srebrenica at the time of the genocide. Many Muslims had sought refuge there during the war. Last year, a Dutch court found peacekeepers liable for the deaths of around 300 Bosnians who were taken by Bosnian Serbs from the compound and killed. Hide Caption 11 of 11

The July 11, 1995, massacre has been described as the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II. The breakup of the communist Yugoslavia generated savage bloodshed unseen on the continent.

The term "ethnic cleansing" became associated with Bosnia, when Serb forces loyal to their leader, Slobodan Milosevic, tried to carve out a separate state by forcing out part of the population.

The violence peaked with the assault on the tiny Muslim village of Srebrenica in July 1995.

In a five-day slaughter, up to 8,000 Muslims were systematically exterminated in what was described at the UN war crimes tribunal as "the triumph of evil."

Srebrenica had been designated a UN "safe area" in 1995, and that's why thousands of Bosnian Muslims had sought refuge in the spa town as the Bosnian Serb army marched toward them. The people were protected by just 100 lightly equipped Dutch peacekeepers, who proved no match for the advancing, heavily-armed Serb army. Thousands of men and boys as young as 10 were rounded up and murdered.

The man who was regarded as the chief architect of the carnage, Milosevic, died in custody at the Hague 10 years ago, while on trial for war crimes.

His deputy, Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The war crimes trial of Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic ended Thursday, and a verdict should be out within a year.

Aleppo, Syria, 2016

Photos: Battle for Aleppo A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during an evacuation operation in Aleppo, Syria, on Thursday, December 15. The evacuations began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces. Hide Caption 1 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation got underway on December 15. Hide Caption 2 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15. Most of the civilians will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib. Hide Caption 3 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15. Hide Caption 4 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15. Hide Caption 5 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15. Hide Caption 6 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years. If the rebels lose Aleppo, it would be their worst defeat since Syria's civil war began in 2011, and it would leave the government in control of the country's five major cities. Hide Caption 7 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14. Hide Caption 8 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14. Hide Caption 9 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces advance on December 14. Hide Caption 10 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13. Hide Caption 11 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 12 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13. Hide Caption 13 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 14 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13. Hide Caption 15 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13. Hide Caption 16 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12. Hide Caption 17 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12. Hide Caption 18 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12. Hide Caption 19 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12. Hide Caption 20 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces. Hide Caption 21 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12. Hide Caption 22 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12. Hide Caption 23 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 24 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 25 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9. Hide Caption 26 of 27 Photos: Battle for Aleppo Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5. Hide Caption 27 of 27

Turkey's Minister for EU Affairs compares the situation in eastern Aleppo to Srebrenica, when the world failed to stop the genocide in the former Yugoslavia.

"Sadly, the people in Aleppo are facing a major genocide in front of the eyes of the whole world and modern institutions," Omer Celik said Thursday.

The Syrian war began as peaceful pro-democracy protests that erupted as part of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. It escalated to a crackdown by the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and millions displaced.

The city of Aleppo was once Syria's cultural center, economic powerhouse and a bustling metropolis of more than 2 million people.

Today it is a devastated war zone. Government planes bombarded the rebel-held eastern part of the city and choked off the supply of food, fuel and other necessities, essentially cutting it off from the outside world.

As government forces surround the city this week, activists said anyone with links to the rebels who seized control of the enclave in 2012 was being hunted down. The United Nations said at least 82 civilians were shot in their homes and streets as government forces advanced this week.

"Aleppo is being destroyed by the silence of Arabs and the entire world," is the translated quote from one of the top Twitter worldwide trends.

Evacuations were under way Thursday, but if the regime does take control of Aleppo, it would mark a turning point in the civil war.

"It took 4,000 years, hundreds of generations, to build Aleppo," Jan Egeland, special adviser to the United Nations special envoy for Syria, said Thursday. "One generation managed to tear it down in four years."

"There was this feeling during the Holocaust -- if only we had known more, more could have been done to stop it," said Hudson, with the US Holocaust museum.

"That assumption is completely undermined by events of last week -- we know what is happening in Aleppo and when it is happening in real time -- it is being delivered on our computers and cell phones, and that hasn't provoked any kind of response from the world."