The week in 29 photos

Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case on Tuesday, December 13. A Pennsylvania judge will decide whether 13 women who say Cosby sexually assaulted them will be allowed to testify in his upcoming trial related to a 2004 case. Cosby is facing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. She was the first of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Cosby has denied the allegations.