The week in 29 photos

Updated 10:18 PM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump points to rapper Kanye West after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;they met at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Tuesday, December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/us/gallery/president-elect-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos of Trump as he prepares to take office&lt;/a&gt;
The Eiffel Tower&#39;s lights &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/14/europe/eiffel-tower-paris-aleppo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were switched off&lt;/a&gt; in Paris on Wednesday, December 14, to raise awareness about the people suffering in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/middleeast/gallery/battle-for-aleppo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;war-torn Aleppo, Syria.&lt;/a&gt; Mayor Anne Hidalgo&#39;s office called it a &quot;symbolic measure ... to call out the international community again on the urgency to act.&quot;
A SantaCon participant relieves himself next to a phone booth in London on Saturday, December 10.
People in Istanbul carry the coffins of police officers who were killed in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/10/europe/istanbul-explosions/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bombings outside a crowded soccer stadium&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, December 10. A Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for the two bombings, which killed at least 38 people, mostly police officers. More than 150 people were injured.
A &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/18/us/2016-supermoons-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;supermoon&quot;&lt;/a&gt; is seen behind Chinese artists as they create snow sculptures in Harbin, China, on Tuesday, December 13. A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day as its perigee, the point in the moon&#39;s orbit when it is closest to Earth.
A person dressed as &quot;Star Wars&quot; character Chewbacca hugs a child outside a Paris movie theater on Wednesday, December 14. The franchise&#39;s newest spinoff, &quot;Rogue One,&quot; opened across Europe.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/15/weather/weather-winter-cold/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;More wind, snow and bitter cold coming&lt;/a&gt;
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts after being announced as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/10/sport/heisman-trophy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Heisman Trophy winner&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, December 10. Jackson, a sophomore who scored 51 touchdowns this year and amassed 4,928 yards of total offense, is the youngest player ever to win the award, which is given to college football&#39;s most outstanding player.
Blood stains a wall after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/middleeast/egypt-coptic-church-bombing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a Coptic Orthodox cathedral was bombed in Cairo&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, December 11. The attack left 23 people dead and 49 injured.
A police officer wears a white flower on his bulletproof vest during an &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/americas/brazil-austerity-plan/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;austerity protest&lt;/a&gt; in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, December 12. A day later, the country&#39;s Senate approved a cap on public spending that will limit federal investment in social programs for the next 20 years. The government hopes that the spending cap, combined with a proposed pension reform, will lure investors back to Brazil and bring an end to the worst recession in decades.
Iraqi soldiers carry a wounded comrade after a mortar strike in Ganus, a village south of Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, December 11. An offensive began in October &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to reclaim Mosul,&lt;/a&gt; Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Actor T.J. Miller hosts the Critics&#39; Choice Awards on Sunday, December 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/entertainment/critics-choice-awards-winners/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See who won&lt;/a&gt;
Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case on Tuesday, December 13. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/14/us/bill-cosby-accusers-testimony/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A Pennsylvania judge will decide&lt;/a&gt; whether 13 women who say Cosby sexually assaulted them will be allowed to testify in his upcoming trial related to a 2004 case. Cosby is facing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. She was the first of more than 50 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Cosby has denied the allegations.
An audience in Budapest, Hungary, watches a concert by pianist Balazs Havasi on Saturday, December 10.
Pope Francis accepts a letter from a child he visited at a pediatric hospital in Rome on Thursday, December 15.
Tourists gather near a John Glenn tribute at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington on Friday, December 9. Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/john-glenn-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died a day earlier &lt;/a&gt;at the age of 95.
People stand in front of a fashion advertisement in Hong Kong on Wednesday, December 14.
A Georgia state trooper stands near the casket of Nicholas Smarr, a police officer from Americus, Georgia, on Sunday, December 11. Smarr &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/us/georgia-americus-police-shooting-victims-were-like-brothers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was fatally shot&lt;/a&gt; while responding to a domestic disturbance call last week. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/us/georgia-police-shootings/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Georgia police shootings: 6 days, 6 officers shot&lt;/a&gt;
People in Nanjing, China, attend a state memorial ceremony for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/12/asia/china-unesco-nanjing-massacre/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nanjing Massacre&lt;/a&gt; victims on Tuesday, December 13. Japan invaded China in the 1930s before World War II. The Chinese government says about 300,000 people died during a weeks-long spree of mass killings, rape and looting. Japan disputes the scale of the incident.
A girl in Irbil, Iraq, holds her mother&#39;s hand in church during a St. Barbara celebration on Friday, December 9.
Actor Kirk Douglas gets a kiss from his son Michael and his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones during his 100th birthday party on Friday, December 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/09/entertainment/kirk-douglas-life-in-pictures/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A look back at Kirk Douglas&#39; life&lt;/a&gt;
A road in London is flooded Sunday, December 11, after a water main burst.
People in Mexico City put a crown on a Virgin of Guadalupe statue as they make their way to the Basilica of Guadalupe on Monday, December 12. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country converge on the holy Catholic site for her feast day on December 12.
People gather at the site of a collapsed church in Uyo, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 11. Officials have opened an investigation into how&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/10/africa/nigeria-church-collapse/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the church collapsed&lt;/a&gt; one day earlier, killing at least 23 people.
US President Barack Obama hugs former West Virginia state legislator David Grubb, whose daughter died of a drug overdose, at the signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act on Tuesday, December 13. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/senate-oks-medical-research-bill/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The $6.3 billion bill&lt;/a&gt; will boost spending for medical research on cancer and other diseases, and it will also address the country&#39;s mental health crisis and opioid epidemic.
Sparrows fly together on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, on Monday, December 12.
Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy Monday, December 12, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Arabic writing that reads &quot;some day we will return&quot; is seen on a bus window as civilians evacuate Aleppo, Syria, on Thursday, December 15. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/middleeast/gallery/battle-for-aleppo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The evacuations&lt;/a&gt; began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
Peacekeepers patrol the Abyei administrative area, a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan, on Wednesday, December 14. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/world/gallery/week-in-photos-1209/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 38 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Take a look at 29 photos of the week from December 9 through December 15.