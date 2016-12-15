The week in 29 photos

A SantaCon participant relieves himself next to a phone booth in London on Saturday, December 10.
A person dressed as "Star Wars" character Chewbacca hugs a child outside a Paris movie theater on Wednesday, December 14. The franchise's newest spinoff, "Rogue One," opened across Europe.
An audience in Budapest, Hungary, watches a concert by pianist Balazs Havasi on Saturday, December 10.
Pope Francis accepts a letter from a child he visited at a pediatric hospital in Rome on Thursday, December 15.
People stand in front of a fashion advertisement in Hong Kong on Wednesday, December 14.
A girl in Irbil, Iraq, holds her mother's hand in church during a St. Barbara celebration on Friday, December 9.
A road in London is flooded Sunday, December 11, after a water main burst.
People in Mexico City put a crown on a Virgin of Guadalupe statue as they make their way to the Basilica of Guadalupe on Monday, December 12. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country converge on the holy Catholic site for her feast day on December 12.
Sparrows fly together on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, on Monday, December 12.
Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy Monday, December 12, in Lisbon, Portugal.