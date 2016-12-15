Rights groups call for probe into protesters' deaths in Cameroon

Story highlights Activists in English-speaking areas are protesting the appointments of French-speaking judges and teachers

Clashes between demonstrators and government forces have continued for weeks

(CNN) International human rights groups are calling for an investigation into the deaths of as many as four protesters in Cameroon last week during a series of demonstrations in the country's English-speaking regions.

The protests escalated into violent clashes with police, leading to the deaths, dozens of injuries and multiple arrests, witnesses said.

Bamenda was the site of major protests in the northwest region, and the cities of Buea and Kumba in the southwest region also saw demonstrations by lawyers, teachers, students and activists. They took to the streets to protest the appointment by the mostly Francophone government of French-speaking judges and teachers in English-speaking areas -- a practice they say has continued for years.

Protesters build makeshift barricades in the city of Kumba, in Cameroon's English-speaking southwest region, on December 9, 2016.

"We are calling on the authorities to open an investigation and to do it as soon as possible to make sure that this investigation is impartial, effective and independent," Ilaria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International's Central Africa Researcher, told CNN Thursday. "We also call on the security forces to refrain from the use of unlawful force."

"What happened in Bamenda is no surprise for us," she added. "We have been documenting several human rights violations by the security forces elsewhere in Cameroon."

